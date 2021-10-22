Sharjeel Imam Denied Bail in Jamia Case Even as Court Says No Violence Incited

A Saket court on Friday, 22 October, denied bail to JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a case relating to violence during anti-CAA protests near Jamia in Delhi, despite finding that the evidence presented to claim that he incited the violence was "scanty and sketchy".

Additional Sessions Judge Anuj Agarwal held that while there were "gaping holes" in the case of the Delhi Police, a speech given by Imam on 13 December 2019 at Jamia would still "tend to have a debilitating effect on the communal peace and harmony".

As a result, a case against him under Sections 124A (sedition) and 153A (promoting enmity/hatred between communities) could still stand, and the judge said that he was not inclined to grant Imam bail in the case, noting: