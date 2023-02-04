ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi Court Discharges Sharjeel Imam in Case Related to Jamia Violence

"The case was about an incident of violence, during which Sharjeel was not even present," his lawyer told The Quint.

Mekhala Saran
Published
Law
1 min read
A Delhi Court on Saturday, 4 February discharged JNU student Sharjeel Imam in one of the cases against him. This case was registered under FIR 296 of 2019.

The order was passed by Arun Verma, Special Judge (NDPS), South-East District, Saket Court. 

What was the case? The allegations pertained to delivering a provocative speech and purported involvement in violence that occurred during a peaceful protest at Jamia Milia University in December 2019. Imam was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3 and 4 of The Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act. 

What did his lawyer say? Speaking to The Quint, Imam's lawyer Ahmad Ibrahim said:

“The order has been pronounced right now. This case pertained to an incident of violence, during which Sharjeel was not even present. The court understood this and rightly discharged him today.”
Sharjeel's Case Not to Be Prejudiced By HC's Umar Khalid Order: SC Clarifies

However...Imam, continues to remain incarcerated as a UAPA accused in connection with the Delhi Riots 'Larger Conspiracy' Case. The Delhi High is presently hearing is bail plea in that matter.

On 28 January this year, he completed three years as an incarcerated under-trial.

Sharjeel Imam Denied Bail in Jamia Case, Even as Court Says No Violence Incited

Topics:  Sharjeel Imam 

