Delhi Court Discharges Sharjeel Imam in Case Related to Jamia Violence
"The case was about an incident of violence, during which Sharjeel was not even present," his lawyer told The Quint.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
A Delhi Court on Saturday, 4 February discharged JNU student Sharjeel Imam in one of the cases against him. This case was registered under FIR 296 of 2019.
The order was passed by Arun Verma, Special Judge (NDPS), South-East District, Saket Court.
What was the case? The allegations pertained to delivering a provocative speech and purported involvement in violence that occurred during a peaceful protest at Jamia Milia University in December 2019. Imam was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3 and 4 of The Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act.
What did his lawyer say? Speaking to The Quint, Imam's lawyer Ahmad Ibrahim said:
“The order has been pronounced right now. This case pertained to an incident of violence, during which Sharjeel was not even present. The court understood this and rightly discharged him today.”
However...Imam, continues to remain incarcerated as a UAPA accused in connection with the Delhi Riots 'Larger Conspiracy' Case. The Delhi High is presently hearing is bail plea in that matter.
On 28 January this year, he completed three years as an incarcerated under-trial.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and law
Topics: Sharjeel Imam
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.