What is Section 144 and Why Are Many Slamming Govt For Imposing It
raghav goyal
India

In order to prevent protests against the controversial Citizenship law, the Karnataka government on Wednesday, 19 December imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the state, including in Bengaluru, for three days. On Thursday morning, prohibitory orders were then imposed in the entire state of Uttar Pradesh and in parts of the national capital where protests were planned.

As the promulgation of Section 144 itself is now being deemed ‘illegal’ and ‘abuse of power’, let’s try and decode what it says.

What is Section 144 and Why Are Many Slamming Govt For Imposing It

    Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure or CrPC can be used to prevent and address urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger.

    It can be used to direct people to abstain from a certain act, if the District Magistrate considers that this is needed to prevent:

    · obstruction to anyone lawfully employed,

    · or a danger to human life or health or safety,

    · or a disturbance of the public tranquility, or a riot, or an affray.

    These prohibitory orders need to be passed in writing, and need to state the material facts of the case at hand. Contrary to what many people think, a Section 144 CrPC order can be imposed even against a single person.

    Section 144 of the CrPC can be used to ban protests, prohibit public gatherings, and restrict access to certain areas.

    The public perception that it applies to assembly of more than five persons has come to be because the order usually refers to prohibition of an “unlawful assembly”, which is defined under Section 141 of the IPC.

    Section 141 of the IPC define an assembly of five or more persons as unlawful if "the common object of the persons composing that assembly is":

    • To overawe by criminal force, or show of criminal force, 1[the Central or any State Government or Parliament or the Legis­lature of any State], or any public servant in the exercise of the lawful power of such public servant; orTo resist the execution of any law, or of any legal process; or
    • To commit any mischief or criminal trespass, or other offence; or
    • By means of criminal force, or show of criminal force, to any person, to take or obtain possession of any property, or to deprive any person of the enjoyment of a right of way, or of the use of water or other incorporeal right of which he is in possession or enjoyment, or to enforce any right or supposed right; or
    • By means of criminal force, or show of criminal force, to compel any person to do what he is not legally bound to do, or to omit to do what he is legally entitled to do.
