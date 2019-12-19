What is Section 144 and Why Are Many Slamming Govt For Imposing It

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure or CrPC can be used to prevent and address urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger.

It can be used to direct people to abstain from a certain act, if the District Magistrate considers that this is needed to prevent:

· obstruction to anyone lawfully employed,

· or a danger to human life or health or safety,

· or a disturbance of the public tranquility, or a riot, or an affray.

These prohibitory orders need to be passed in writing, and need to state the material facts of the case at hand. Contrary to what many people think, a Section 144 CrPC order can be imposed even against a single person.

Section 144 of the CrPC can be used to ban protests, prohibit public gatherings, and restrict access to certain areas.