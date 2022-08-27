UU Lalit To Swear In As 49th Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan Today

Justice Uday Umesh Lalit will be officially sworn into his role as the 49th Chief Justice of India (CJI) by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, on Saturday, 27 August.

President Murmu will administer the oath of office at the swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Lalit had been appointed as the CJI by the President on Wednesday, 10 August, and is succeeding Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, who retired on 26 August.