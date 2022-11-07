Supreme Court Upholds 10% EWS Reservation, CJI Lalit & Justice Bhat Dissent

The Supreme Court on Monday, 7 November, upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitutional Amendment Act 2019, which introduced 10 percent reservations for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in government jobs and educational institutions.

A five-judge Constitutional bench including Chief Justice UU Lalit and Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, S Ravindra Bhat, Bela M Trivedi and JB Pardiwala, had heard the matter and reserved their verdict on 27 September.

Four judgements were pronounced on Monday – while three concurred that EWS quota should be upheld, the two other judges (together) dissented.

However, despite dissenting views in the case of a constitution bench, the majority view is bound to prevail.