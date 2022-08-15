'Max Output With Limited Resources': Next Chief Justice Lalit on Agenda for Term

Asked about concerns expressed by parts of the judiciary about how social media is being used to target judges personally, Justice Lalit told The Indian Express that "so long as it is not a deliberate or a well-thought of action or a well-thought of agenda which is getting employed... we must actually take it in our stride."

"We are ultimately public servants. Whatever we do is supposed to be for the public good. If that action otherwise is not up to the mark, then various stakeholders will, of course, have a right to offer any kinds of comment on that. The comments must be with some deference and must be very objective. So long as those two areas are actually not transgressed, I don’t see anything wrong in any kind of criticism or comments or objections to a particular judgment or a particular order or a particular way in which that particular matter has been taken up," he added.

On the perception that the courts are not acting as a check and balance to the extent that they should, Justice Lalit asserted that the judicial system has "devised a way where the benches are given the assignment to begin with every individual matter."

"Those matters which are assigned to a particular court, naturally, will be going by the discretion of that particular bench, their philosophy, their ideas and their understanding of the situation and how they perceive the fact situation. That’s at the individual level," he was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.