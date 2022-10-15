HC Sets Aside GN Saibaba's Conviction, But UAPA Co-Accused Pandu Died Waiting

According to Sorde, Narote's family was kept in the dark about his illness for a long spell by the prison authorities. He too only learnt about it from external sources, he said.

Commenting on condition of anonymity, a figure of authority in the prison however refuted the allegations, claimed that Narote was sent for an immediate check-up and regular follow ups. The anonymous authority also said that they followed proper procedure and informed Narote's family immediately upon his admission at GMC.

Meanwhile, criminal law expert Shrey Sherawat told The Quint that any under trial prisoner or convict, suffering from any ailment must be treated immediately at the jail medical facility. He also added:

"If in the opinion of SMO, the concerned jail does not have adequate or specialised facilities to treat a particular ailment, the inmate should immediately be shifted to the nearest government hospital having adequate facilities to treat the inmate."

The Quint also reached out to Human Rights lawyer Mihir Desai, who said:

“The prison authorities should ideally inform the family as soon as a person falls sicks. You don’t have to wait till a person is admitted in a hospital to inform the family. Because the family should know.”