Ailing Activist Atikur Rahman's Continued Detention a 'Travesty': Amnesty India

Atikur Rahman (centre) was also active in the anti-CAA protests.
(Special Arrangement/ The Quint)
Calling human rights activist Atikur Rahman's continued detention a 'travesty', Amnesty International on Wednesday, 7 September, said that he "should not have been detained in the first place" and "his arbitrary detention must end."
The chair of Amnesty International India's board, Aakar Patel, reacted to Rahman's incarceration under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, and said:
The chairperson added, “Rahman must be released immediately and all politically motivated charges against him dropped. Pending his release, the Indian authorities must ensure that his detention conditions are improved in line with international standards and that he has immediate and regular access to his family and any healthcare he may require."
In November 2021, after an urgent plea was moved by Rahman’s family in the Allahabad High Court, he was taken for heart surgery in AIIMS, Delhi. However, he was not given proper post-surgery care in the jail, due to which his condition deteriorated, the family has alleged.
In its statement on Wednesday, Amnesty said that "subjecting Rahman to inhumane conditions and failing to provide adequate medical treatment is a human rights violation.”
