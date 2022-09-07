Ailing Activist Atikur Rahman's Continued Detention a 'Travesty': Amnesty India

Calling human rights activist Atikur Rahman's continued detention a 'travesty', Amnesty International on Wednesday, 7 September, said that he "should not have been detained in the first place" and "his arbitrary detention must end."

The chair of Amnesty International India's board, Aakar Patel, reacted to Rahman's incarceration under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, and said: