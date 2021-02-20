From FIR to Malware Claims: A Timeline of the Bhima Koregaon Case

2 JANUARY 2018

The first FIR in connection with the violence is registered at Pimpri police station against Sambhaji Bhide (former RSS worker who founded his own right wing outfit) and Milind Ekbote (a former BJP and Shiv Sena corporator connected with several Hindutva groups).

The FIR was filed by social worker Anita Ravindra Salve, a member of the Bahujan Republican Socialist Party, who claimed that Bhide and Ekbote and their supporters were among those who attacked the Dalit processions, snatching and burning their flags, and attacking them and the police.

8 JANUARY 2018

A belated complaint is filed by Pune businessman Tushar Damgude at the Vishrambagh police station in which he claimed that the violence at Bhima Koregaon was instigated by leftist activists during the Elgar Parishad. This complaint was converted into an FIR by the Pune police, which forms the basis of the Bhima Koregaon case.

Activist Sudhir Dhawale, along with members of the Kabir Kala Manch, including Sagar Gorkhe and Jyoti Jagtap, were named in the complaint and FIR.

14 MARCH 2018

Milind Ekbote is arrested after the Supreme Court declines to order anticipatory bail/protection from arrest. He is granted bail on 19 April 2018. Sambhaji Bhide is not arrested at any point.

17 APRIL 2018

Raids are conducted at the homes of several activists: Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling and Sudhir Dhawale, as well as Kabir Kala Manch members Harshali Potdar, Jyoti Jagtap, Ramesh Ghaichor and Deepak Dhengle. Electronic devices were seized during the raids, including the computers of Wilson and Gadling.

Magistrates had initially denied warrants for these raids on 9 March and 13 March 2018, based on claims by Pune Police that they had “secret information” about correspondence between the accused which would unravel some great conspiracy.

The raids were conducted under the FIR registered by Damgude on 8 January 2018, in which Wilson and Gadling had by now been added as suspected accused.

Despite this, the then Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sought to claim that the raids had nothing to do with the Bhima Koregaon violence, and were instead part of a nationwide crackdown on people associated with Naxalism, according to The Hindu.