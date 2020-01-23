Police Brief Maharashtra Govt About Probe in Bhima Koregaon Case
Maharashtra Police on Thursday, 23 January, informed state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh about the status of probe in the case of violence at Koregaon Bhima in Pune on 1 January 2018, an official said.
"Senior police officers briefed the deputy chief minister and the home minister about the status of probe in the violence that took place on 1 January 2018," a home department official said.
Another round of briefing is expected to take place soon, he added.
NCP leader Deshmukh, after taking charge as Home minister, said earlier this month that he would seek a status report on the case and then make a decision.
While some rights activists were arrested in the case by the Pune city police, their rural counterparts had booked Hindutva leaders Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide for allegedly inciting violence.
Ekbote was granted bail by the Supreme Court, while Bhide was never arrested.
The Pune Police have claimed the conclave was backed by Maoists. The Parishad, they alleged, instigated violence near the Koregaon Bhima war memorial on 1 January, 2018.