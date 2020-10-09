Bhima Koregaon Case: NIA Files Charge Sheet Against Eight People

On 1 January 2018 celebrations for the 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle was closely followed by severe caste clashes, resulting in a shutdown in Maharashtra on 3 January 2018.

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave, held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on 31 December 2017, which the police claimed, triggered violence near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in the district the following day.

Pune Police had claimed the conclave was backed by Maoists.