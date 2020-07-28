‘A Pattern’: NIA Arrests DU Prof Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Delhi University Professor Hany Babu on Tuesday, 28 July in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence probe. He was being interrogated at the NIA’s Mumbai office since 23 July.

Babu, who is an assistant English Professor in Delhi University, has been accused of being a co-conspirator in “propagating Naxal activities and Maoist ideology.”

In September 2019, Pune Police had come all the way down to his Noida house and conducted a raid in which they had seized his mobile phone and computer.

Jenny Rowena, Babu’s wife, and a professor at Delhi University, received a call from the NIA on Tuesday saying Babu has been arrested and a “hidden folder with incriminating material” was found in his computer that was seized last year.

Speaking to The Quint, Rowena said: