Rona Wilson Asks Bombay HC for Investigation Into Planting of Docs

Wilson notes that even at the time of grant of sanction, there were question marks over the seizure of the evidence, as the ‘hash value’ of his device was not taken or provided to him on the day of the raid (as required by law).

The FSL report on Wilson’s device was also silent about whether there had been any tampering with the hard disc of the computer, even though the investigating officer had specifically posed a question on this to the FSL.

This failure to comply with the procedure for search and seizure is alleged to have taken place across all the raids conducted on 17 April 2018, which would mean a violation of Article 21, the petition argues.

Wilson goes on to categorically deny being the author or addressee of the supposed documents, and says he was not aware of the existence of them. The Arsenal Consulting report states that the documents were found in a hidden folder and had been delivered to it by way of the NetWire malware used to compromise Wilson’s computer.

As a result, Wilson, says: