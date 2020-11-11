‘Would be Travesty of Justice if Bail is Denied’: SC in Arnab Case

The SC is hearing Arnab Goswami’s challengeto the Bombay HC’s rejection of his plea for interim bail. Vakasha Sachdev Supreme Court bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee granted Arnab Goswami bail. | (Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint) Law The SC is hearing Arnab Goswami’s challengeto the Bombay HC’s rejection of his plea for interim bail.

“If we as a constitutional court do not law down law and protect liberty, then who will?” Justice DY Chandrachud

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 11 November, appeared to be inclined to grant interim bail to Republic editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in connection with the 2018 abetment of suicide case against him. A vacation bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee are hearing a plea by Goswami against the decision of the Bombay High Court, which had rejected his request for interim bail on Monday, 9 November.

The court is taking a break till 2 pm and will resume hearing the pleas thereafter.

The judges raised serious concerns about deprivation of personal liberty in Goswami’s case after considering the FIR against him and observing that it was difficult to see how the offence of abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code could be made out in a commercial dispute.

JUSTICE CHANDRACHUD’S STRONG COMMENTS ON PERSONAL LIBERTY

Justice DY Chandrachud, hearing the matter on his birthday, delivered several strong comments during the course of the hearing. After hearing from Goswami’s lawyer Harish Salve, he questioned Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Maharashtra authorities, about the basis of the case, and observed that the courts couldn’t stand by when personal liberty was threatened.

“If we don’t interfere in this case today, we will be travelling down a path of destruction. One may differ in ideology, I don’t even watch his channel, but constitutional courts have to protect freedom, or they will be walking on a path of destruction.”

Justice Chandrachud had some strong words for the decision of the Bombay High Court, which he felt had not focused on the main issue, ie the FIR against Goswami, and instead looked more at the arguments on the habeas corpus plea that Goswami’s lawyers had ended up withdrawing. “We need to sent a message to the high courts as well, to exercise their jurisdiction to uphold personal liberty,” he said. “In case after case, high courts are denying personal liberty.” Even assuming the allegations in the FIR about Goswami being named in Anvay Naik’s suicide, of the amounts of Rs 83 lakhs or so not being paid to the Naiks’ design company, the judge questioned whether an abetment of suicide case was made out if dues were not paid in a commercial contract, for a case of financial stress.

“Would it not be a travesty of justice if someone is denied bail for this?” Justice DY Chandrachud

Justice Chandrachud also appeared to criticise the approach of the Maharashtra government in this case, noting that governments must ignore what’s on a TV channel, as this “is not the basis on which elections are fought”. Goswami has argued that he is being targeted by the Uddhav Thackeray government for his criticism of it. Later in the hearing, when senior advocate Amit Desai was arguing for the Maharasthra authorities about how Goswami had the option of filing regular bail, and had also filed for quashing of the FIR against him, Justice Chandrachud also observed that “a technicality cannot be a ground to deny someone personal liberty.”

WHAT WAS ARGUED IN THE SUPREME COURT?

The court heard arguments from lawyers representing Goswami, the Maharashtra government, the wife and daughter of Anvay Naik (whose suicide in May 2018 is the basis for the case) and later the other accused in the case as well.

“Will the heavens fall if the man is released?”: Harish Salve

Senior advocate Harish Salve argued for Arnab Goswami first. Salve repeated the arguments made by him and senior advocate Abad Ponda in the high court for Goswami, that Goswami’s arrest was “illegal”, citing comments made by the magistrate who had sent him to judicial custody (while rejecting the police’s request for police custody). He also asked why the magistrate had not released Goswami on his own bond after her observations in the remand order, as this would mean custodial interrogation was not required.

However, the focus of Salve’s arguments before the apex court was another aspect that he had raised in the high court, that this arrest was part of a broader pattern of attempts to silence Goswami by the Maharashtra government.

“The overlay of the malice in fact and the abuse of state power is not something that happens on a day in and day out basis. This court has to look at the totality of circumstances,” he urged. Salve cited the numerous cases filed against Goswami and Republic in Maharashtra, including The FIR on Goswami’s Palghar lynching coverage (stayed by Bombay HC, currently being heard by SC); The FIR on coverage of the Bandra migrants gathering; The Shiv Sena’s letter to cable TV companies asking them to Ban Republic (which Bombay HC said had no force of law); The Maharashtra Assembly’s breach of privilege motion against Goswami for his comments about chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and other politicians (currently being considered by SC).

Salve then took the court through the recent developments in the fake TRP case, where the research company which had been the complainant in the FIR regarding it, Hansa Research Group, had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court in which he said they were alleging being coerced into making a false statement against Republic.

“His bail plea is being heard in four days, while others are languishing for years”: Amit Desai

Senior advocate Amit Desai, on behalf of the state of Maharashtra, responded forcefully to the arguments by Salve and the observations made by Justice Chandrachud. Desai argued that the law was what was important here, not who the accused is. He noted that Goswami had filed a petition for quashing the FIR against him that was scheduled to be heard on 10 December, which was when questions of the validity of the FIR could be raised. In this context, the state had material that it was going to submit at the time based on its probe into the case. He observed that the high court had avoided going into the merits of this as no detailed arguments on the issue had been presented in the court or affidavits filed – which was the same as in the current proceedings. He then pointed out that Goswami had filed a bail application before the magistrate at the time of his remand to judicial custody, but then withdrew it to try and go to the Bombay High Court as a forum of choice. “The high court exercised restraint as the remedy of regular bail under Section 439 CrPC was available to [Goswami],” Desaid argued. He said that Goswami had approached the court under its writ jurisdiction (Article 226 of the Constitution), and that this was not something where it could enter into an examination of whether an offence under Section 306 of the IPC had been made out.

“We are on a question of principle, and Your Lordships’ order will have implications.” Senior advocate Amit Desai

Since there was a remedy available for Goswami (ie, bail from the sessions court), Desai argued that the same arguments by Goswami’s lawyers could be raised there. And the sessions court was hearing the matter the next day (Thursday), so if the arguments were valid on law, then they would not be denied. Desai also questioned why the Bombay High Court was required to “change the hierarchy of the system” for Goswami, who was accused under Section 306 of the IPC. He said that for the high court to grant bail, it had to be convinced that Goswami’s arrest was illegal. However, given only an A Summary report had been filed in this case, there was no bar on the police to conduct a further investigation. Requiring them to get a magistrate’s permission to chase down new evidence would be hamstringing the criminal justice system, he suggested. Justice Chandrachud questioned again how Goswami could be hauled up for payments not made by his company that supposedly incited Naik to take his life. “What needs to be probed is the commission of the offence which led to the suicide of the deceased, the police has to prove the circumstances,” Desai answered. He rebutted the judge’s suggestion that there was only documentary evidence in the case (which would mean custodial interrogation isn’t required), s

WHAT HAD THE BOMBAY HIGH COURT HELD?

The Bombay High Court’s bench of Justices SS Shinde and Justice MS Karnik held that “no case had been made out for grant of extraordinary relief”, and that Goswami had alternative routes to secure bail in the 2018 abetment of suicide case. The judges clarified that these observations should have no impact on Goswami’s plea for bail under Section 439 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, that has been filed with the local sessions court.

The Alibaug sessions court had been scheduled to hear his bail pleas on Thursday, 12 November.