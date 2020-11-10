Arnab Goswami Moves SC Against Bombay HC’s Rejection of Bail Plea

Bombay HC had held there was no reason to use its writ jurisdiction to grant Goswami interim bail on 9 November. Vakasha Sachdev Arnab Goswami has filed another case in the Supreme Court of India in connection with the cases against him. | (Photo: Shruti Mathur/The Quint) Law Bombay HC had held there was no reason to use its writ jurisdiction to grant Goswami interim bail on 9 November.

Republic TV founder and editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami has moved the Supreme Court of India to challenge the order of the Bombay High Court which rejected his pleas for interim bail. The high court on Monday, 9 November, had refused to grant Goswami interim bail using its powers under Article 226 of the Constitution, saying he should instead go to a sessions court and apply for regular bail. Goswami filed his challenge in the apex court on Tuesday, 10 November.

WHY DID THE BOMBAY HIGH COURT REFUSE HIM INTERIM BAIL?

The bench of Justices S.S Shinde and Justice M.S Karnik held that “no case had been made out for grant of extraordinary relief”, and that Goswami had alternative routes to secure bail in the 2018 abetment of suicide case. The judges clarified that these observations should have no impact on Goswami’s plea for bail under Section 439 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, that has been filed with the local sessions court.

The Alibaug sessions court will hear Goswami’s bail plea sometime on Tuesday, 10 November.