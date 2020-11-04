Arnab Arrested: Bombay HC to Hear Plea Against FIR on Thursday

The Bombay High Court on Thursday, 5 November will hear a petition filed by Arnab Goswami to quash the 2018 FIR of Raigad police for abetment of suicide in which he was arrested on Wednesday, LiveLaw reported.

The Maharashtra Police on Wednesday arrested Goswami for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik in 2018.

Arnab Goswami was produced in the Alibag court on Wednesday after being arrested.

In a suicide note, Naik said that he and his mother were in financial distress caused because large payments owed to his company Concorde Designs Pvt Ltd, had not been paid by three clients, including Arnab Goswami/Republic TV. The amount owed is said to be Rs 83 lakh.