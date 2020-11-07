Bombay HC Hearing Arnab’s Bail Plea in Abetment to Suicide Case

The Bombay High Court has begun hearing the interim bail plea of Republic Television editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami at 12 pm on Saturday, 7 November, in the 2018 case of abetment to suicide of architect-interior designer Anvy Naik and his mother.

A division bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik are holding a special sitting as courts normally remain closed during weekends.

The court first heard from the lawyer of one of the co-accused in the case, Niteish Sarda, who, like Arnab Goswami, was named in Anvay Naik’s suicide note as having not paid large sums of money for work done by the Naiks. He alleged that his arrest is illegal, on similar lines as Goswami’s lawyers had argued over the course of Thursday and Friday.