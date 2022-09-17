After Bail in UAPA Case, a PMLA Case Keeps Siddique Kappan & Mohd Alam in Jail

Kappan and Alam's respective bail plea in the PMLA case will be heard in the coming days. But before we plunge into that, a couple of existing facts require quiet reflection–

1) Right before his retirement, CJI NV Ramana had permitted review of certain aspects of the top court's recent PMLA judgment (Vijay Madanlal Choudhary & Ors). This included the aspect pertaining to reversal of burden of proof and the (absence of) presumption of innocence.

As per the Vijay Madanlal Choudhary judgment (aspects of which are now to be reviewed), the burden of proof in a PMLA case lies with the accused who is pleading for bail. This means that the accused has to prima facie establish that they are not guilty.

Now, helpfully, the top court has agreed that this provision warrants a relook.

Even though the PMLA is a special law on which the ordinary tenets of criminal law (like 'innocent until proven guilty') do not apply, the Supreme Court has essentially implied while agreeing to review the judgment that this aspect of the judgment may be cause for concern.

2) Kappan and Alam were granted bail by the Supreme Court and the Allahabad High Court (respectively) in their UAPA cases. What this also means is that despite the infrequency and unease of bail under terror-related provisions of UAPA, both constitutional courts found it appropriate to grant bail to the appellants; and that both constitutional courts were okay with the idea of these two leaving jail and returning to their families.