‘He May Die at Any Moment': Atiq-ur-Rehman’s Plea Moved in Allahabad HC

Timeline of Court Proceedings and Rehman’s Deteriorating Health

Rehman had fallen sick while he was being taken to the PMLA court for a hearing on 23 September this year. He was thereby taken to a community health centre, from where he was shifted to the district hospital in Agra and then to the SN Medical College. The doctors had thereby referred him to a higher centre (SGPGI, Lucknow or AIIMS, Delhi), but according to Times of India, authorities took him back to jail instead.

The Special Court PMLA, Lucknow had then called for a report regarding Rehman’s medical condition.

The Office of the Superintendent of Jail submitted the report on 11 October, which stated that Rehman had been advised surgical intervention (Bentall procedure) by experts from the AIIMS.