EC Announces Bypoll for Bhabanipur Assembly, Mamata To Contest

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to hold the by-election in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency of West Bengal on 30 September, where state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "intends" to contest from.

Banerjee had contested and lost from the Nandigram Assembly constituency in the West Bengal Assembly elections held in April-May this year. She was pitted against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Suvendu Adhikari, who was earlier an important leader in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) that is led by Banerjee. However, inspite of her losing her seat, the TMC went on to win 213 seats in the 294-member Assembly.

Polls will also be held in Samserganj and Jangipur constituencies of West Bengal and Odisha's Pipli on the same day. The counting of votes will take place on 3 October.