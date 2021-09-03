Ex-Chief Justice of Calcutta HC to Head SIT Probe on Bengal Post-Poll Violence

The Calcutta High Court on Friday, 3 September, appointed its former Chief Justice, Manjula Chellur, as the head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by it to probe alleged instances of violence that took place in the aftermath of polls in West Bengal, LiveLaw reported.

A five-judge bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal on Friday said that Chellur would oversee the functioning of the constituted SIT to look into the allegations of post-election violence in the state.