Mamata’s Delhi Visit Will Set Tone For TMC’s National Plans & Her Role In 2024

Abhishek was, a few days ago, named as a possible target of the Pegasus spyware, an Israeli hacking software, used by its clients to remotely hack cellphones. That he was a target was revealed by an investigation called the “Project Pegasus”, by an international consortium of journalists. NSO, the Israeli group that owns Pegasus, says that as per policy, it only sells the spyware to governments and its affiliates. This has led to many questioning the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- led Union government in India, as the series of reports revealed names of scores of journalists, politicians, activists, judges and more who were possibly under surveillance.

Mamata Banerjee spoke out against the findings of the report – now called the Pegasus Snoop Gate – during her address at the TMC’s annual Shahid Dibas event on 21 July. The event, held virtually this year, was attended by top opposition leaders who joined at a screening organized in Delhi’s Constitution Club. On the list of attendees were NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, Congress’ P Chidambaram and Digvijaya Singh, and representatives from the RJD, Shiv Sena, TRS, DMK, AAP and more.

At the event, Mamata said that she’d be looking forward to meeting opposition leaders during her Delhi visit, scheduled for 26 to 29 July. Banerjee’s open call to the opposition, in her quintessential style, in a Shahid Dibas speech, that for the first time, was delivered in Hindi and English along with Bengali, enunciates why her visit may be the first in many to come till the Lok Sabha elections of 2024.