TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, Wife Rujira Summoned by ED in Coal Case

While Abhishek Banerjee has been summoned on 3 September, Rujira Banerjee has been called on 1 September.
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee have been summoned for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering and coal scam case, news agency PTI reported on Saturday, 28 August.

While Abhishek Banerjee has been summoned on 3 September, Rujira Banerjee has been called on 1 September, ANI reported.

