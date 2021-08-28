TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, Wife Rujira Summoned by ED in Coal Case

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee
(Photo: PTI)
Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee have been summoned for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering and coal scam case, news agency PTI reported on Saturday, 28 August.
While Abhishek Banerjee has been summoned on 3 September, Rujira Banerjee has been called on 1 September, ANI reported.
