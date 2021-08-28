TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, Wife Rujira Summoned by ED in Coal Case

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee have been summoned for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering and coal scam case, news agency PTI reported on Saturday, 28 August.

While Abhishek Banerjee has been summoned on 3 September, Rujira Banerjee has been called on 1 September, ANI reported.