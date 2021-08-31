West Bengal: BJP MLA Biswajit Das Quits Party, Joins TMC in Kolkata

In the election, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC defeated the BJP by an overwhelming majority to come to power in the state for a third consecutive term.

On Monday, 30 August, Tanmoy Ghosh, an MLA who had won the West Bengal Assembly elections on a BJP ticket, defected to the TMC.

Former BJP MLA Mukul Roy, who won from the Krishnanagar constituency, had also joined the TMC in the presence of Chief Minister Banerjee in June.