West Bengal: BJP MLA Biswajit Das Quits Party, Joins TMC in Kolkata

Following Trinamool Congress' (TMC) sweeping victory in the Assembly polls earlier this year, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) MLA Biswajit Das and councillor Manotosh Nath joined TMC in Kolkata on Tuesday, 31 August.
In the election, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC defeated the BJP by an overwhelming majority to come to power in the state for a third consecutive term.
On Monday, 30 August, Tanmoy Ghosh, an MLA who had won the West Bengal Assembly elections on a BJP ticket, defected to the TMC.
Former BJP MLA Mukul Roy, who won from the Krishnanagar constituency, had also joined the TMC in the presence of Chief Minister Banerjee in June.
Roy, who was the second in-command of TMC and had quit the party to join BJP in 2017. Upon BJP's defeat, he returned to the TMC.
The BJP, which won 77 seats in the elections, is now left with 72 MLAs in the Assembly.
(With inputs from ANI)
