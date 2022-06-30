Udaipur Tailor Murder: Tensions Rise As Stones Thrown at Rally, Bandh in Jaipur

Protestors in Jammu.
(Photo: PTI)
Amid spiralling outrage over Kanhaiya Lal's murder, stone-pelting broke out during a protest march near a communally tense area in Udaipur on Thursday, 30 June.
Meanwhile, several schools and markets in Jaipur were closed on Thursday after a traders' body and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) called for a 'bandh'.
This comes a day after a constable was injured during pro-Hindutva demonstrations in Rajasthan's Rajmasand. Protests also broke out across states including Gujarat, Karnataka and Delhi and several protestors were detained from Jantar Mantar, on Wednesday.
As many as 1,000 protestors, participated in the 'Sarv Hindu Samaj' rally called by Hindu organisations on Thursday in Udaipur.
As stone-pelting started, riot police had to move in to control the crowds, NDTV reported.
Additional Director General Dinesh MN told news agency PTI, that although it was a 'silent march', slogans in support of Hinduism were raised by some members.
He added that permission was given for the rally and Section 144 was relaxed on the march route. Following the murder on Tuesday, curfew was imposed across Rajasthan.
Security had been ramped up for Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's visit, who on Thursday met Kanhaiya Lal's family. Earlier on Thursday, he had appealed to religious organisations to maintain peace, amid unrest over the murder.
Meanwhile, several schools and markets in Jaipur were closed on Thursday in protest against the Udaipur murder, after a traders' body and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad called for a 'bandh'.
The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has endorsed the shutdown, Times of India reported.
"Apart from the force at police stations, at least 2800 policemen would be deployed in the city," ACP (crime) Ajay Pal Lamba said.
He added that drones were being used for surveillance and that no one would be "allowed" to indulge in unlawful activities.
On Wednesday, nearly 70 protestors from the Bajrang Dal and VHP were detained on Wednesday after they staged a demonstration at Jantar Mantar against Lal's daylight killing without permission.
No FIR has been registered so far and the detained have been taken to different police stations as of now, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth.
The protestors gathered at Jantar Mantar and sloganeered against the Hindu tailor's murder and demanded justice for him.
A police constable was critically injured on Wednesday, 29 June, after he was attacked with a sword at a demonstration in Rajasthan's Rajsamand, against Kanhaiya's daylight killing. The constable is now in a coma.
In a video, shared by news agency ANI, the injured constable is seen being taken away by two police officers while another cop is trying to stop the blood from oozing.
Meanwhile, other police personnel are seen rushing to prevent protesters from “heading towards sensitive areas”.
On Wednesday, Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha activists organised a protest in Lucknow while another demonstration was held at Bengaluru demanding stringent action.
The protestors in Bengaluru also submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban District office.
BJP Yuva Morcha members burnt the effigy of Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot and BJP workers in Chikmagalur raised slogans demanding justice for the tailor.
BJP workers shout slogans during a protest against the killing of a tailor in Udaipur allegedly over his social media post, in Chikmagalur, Karnataka.
Shiv Sena Dogra Front members stage a protest against the killing of a tailor in Udaipur allegedly over his social media post, in Jammu.
BJP Yuva Morcha members burn the effigy of Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot in protest against the Udaipur's killing of a tailor, in Kanpur.
Two men, claiming to be the murderers, posted a video message and sent out a threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The video of the brutal murder was also shared on social media.
Both the accused, Gaus Mohammad and Mohammad Riyaz Akhtari, were arrested by the Rajasthan Police on Tuesday evening.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The state police will assist the agency in the probe.
The MHA said that possible international links and involvement of terrorist organisations in the case would be thoroughly investigated.
Three more men, with whom the main accused were in contact, have been taken into custody.
Rajasthan DGP ML Lather said on Wednesday that co-accused Gaus Mohammad has links with the Pakistan-based Dawat-e-Islami organisation.
After the murder, ASI Bhanwar Lal posted at Dhan Mandi police station was suspended for negligence.
A statewide alert has been issued to all superintendents of police and inspectors general to increase the mobility of police forces and ensure the heavy presence of officers on the ground.
The killing has drawn condemnation from all quarters, including politicians, international NGOs, intellectuals and religious bodies, with the latter calling it "un-Islamic".
(With inputs from ANI, IANS, PTI and NDTV.)
