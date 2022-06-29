Tailor Kanhaiya Lal's Funeral Conducted in Udaipur Amid Heavy Police Presence

The funeral of Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor from Rajasthan's Udaipur who was murdered by two men on Tuesday, was held in the city on Wednesday, 29 June, in the presence of a large number of people, including relatives and locals, amid a curfew in different parts of the city.

Several police personnel had been deployed during the funeral to ensure law and order.

The funeral procession began from the tailor's residence in Sector 14 of Udaipur, and went upto the Ashok Nagar funeral grounds, as per news agency PTI.

A large number of locals reached the funeral ground via bikes and cars, with some even carrying saffron flags and raising slogans in support of awarding the death penalty to the accused persons.