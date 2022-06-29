Tailor Kanhaiya Lal's Funeral Conducted in Udaipur Amid Heavy Police Presence

Family members mourn the passing away of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur on Wednesday, 29 June.
(Photo: PTI)
The funeral of Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor from Rajasthan's Udaipur who was murdered by two men on Tuesday, was held in the city on Wednesday, 29 June, in the presence of a large number of people, including relatives and locals, amid a curfew in different parts of the city.
Several police personnel had been deployed during the funeral to ensure law and order.
The funeral procession began from the tailor's residence in Sector 14 of Udaipur, and went upto the Ashok Nagar funeral grounds, as per news agency PTI.
A large number of locals reached the funeral ground via bikes and cars, with some even carrying saffron flags and raising slogans in support of awarding the death penalty to the accused persons.
Relatives and family members gather at Udaipur's Maharana Bhupal Government Hospital to receive tailor Kanhaiya Lal's body.
Relatives and locals gather outside the residence of tailor Kanhaiya Lal during his funeral in Udaipur on Wednesday, 29 June.
Kanhaiya Lal's sister mourns during his funeral in Udaipur.
The two persons accused of the murder – Gaus Mohammad and Mohammad Riyaz Akhtari – have been arrested.
People also raised slogans of 'Kanhaiya Lal Amar Rahe' while his funeral pyre was lit. Some persons even raised slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Lal's cremation.
Mobile internet services were also suspended in all 33 districts of Rajasthan.
