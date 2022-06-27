Senior TMC Leader & MLA Mukul Roy Resigns as Public Accounts Committee Chairman

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and MLA Mukul Roy on Monday, 27 June, submitted his resignation as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in the West Bengal Assembly to Speaker Biman Banerjee, saying that his tenure was about to end.

Roy, who won the 2021 assembly polls on a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket from Krishnanagar Uttar constituency in Nadia district, had defected to the ruling TMC party a month later in June 2021.