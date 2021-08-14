'BJP Will By-Election': TMC Leader Mukul Roy Makes a Gaffe Twice in a Week

West Bengal MLA Mukul Roy sparked controversy yet again as he predicted a BJP victory if by-elections are held in his constituency Krishnanagar North.

Roy had switched to the TMC days after winning the Assembly election on a BJP ticket.

This is the second time in a week that Roy made such a gaffe. Earlier at a press conference on 6 August, he had said something similar, before he quickly corrected himself.

“In by-election, I can say on behalf of BJP that TMC will lose,” he had said.