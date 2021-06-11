Mukul Roy Likely to Make a Comeback, Arrives at TMC Bhavan

Roy, who stood for election after nearly two decades in the Assembly elections, won his Krishnanagar Dakshin seat on a BJP ticket.

However, during the BJP campaign, he was evidently sidelined.

This after the BJP “rewarded” him with the post of vice president following the saffron party's remarkable performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP won 18 out of the 42 seats in Bengal in that election, and Roy was slated to be the strong organisational mind behind it.