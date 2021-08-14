'BJP Will By-Election': TMC Leader Mukul Roy Makes a Gaffe Twice in a Week
Roy had switched to the TMC days after winning the Assembly election on a BJP ticket.
West Bengal MLA Mukul Roy sparked controversy yet again as he predicted a BJP victory if by-elections are held in his constituency Krishnanagar North.
This is the second time in a week that Roy made such a gaffe. Earlier at a press conference on 6 August, he had said something similar, before he quickly corrected himself.
“In by-election, I can say on behalf of BJP that TMC will lose,” he had said.
While senior TMC leader Tapas Roy refused to comment on Roy’s gaffe, the BJP said that the people will judge such statements.
Although Roy is still the BJP MLA of Krishnanagar North constituency, he has been made the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the state Assembly.
The BJP has gone to court seeking his removal as the PAC chairman. The Calcutta High Court has sought a response from the West Bengal government on the plea.
