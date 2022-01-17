Decide on Mukul Roy's Disqualification by Feb 2nd Week: SC to WB Speaker

File photo of TMC leader Mukul Roy used for representational purposes.
The Supreme Court on Monday, 17 January, said that it expects the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker to take a call on the disqualification plea against Trinamool Congress MP Mukul Roy by the second week of February.
A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and BV Nagarathna on Monday heard a special leave petition (SLP) moved by the Speaker against a Calcutta High Court order, which had told the Speaker to consider Roy's disqualification under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, as per LiveLaw.
"We will give them two weeks. List it for the second week of February. We are not recording it Mr Singhvi but make sure that in the meantime it is complete," the bench orally told the counsel of the state Assembly on Monday, LiveLaw reported.
In November, the Supreme Court had directed the Speaker to expeditiously decide on the plea seeking the disqualification of Roy from the Assembly. The bench had orally expressed concern over delays in taking calls on the disqualification of defecting legislators under the anti-defection laws.
(With inputs from IANS and LiveLaw)