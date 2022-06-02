Bank Manager From Rajasthan Shot Dead by Terrorists in Kashmir's Kulgam

A bank manager from Rajasthan was shot dead by suspected terrorists in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, 2 June, officials said.

A bank manager at the Kulgam branch of Elaqahi Dehati Bank, Vijay Kumar, was fired upon in the Arreh area of the district.

He was shot inside the bank premises, officials said. Kumar, in a critical condition, was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Authorities have cordoned off the area in an attempt to nab the attackers.