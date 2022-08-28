Supertech Twin Towers: Traffic Diversions Planned Ahead of Demolition

Noida: Barricades used to block a road leading to the Supertech twin towers ahead of their demolition in compliance with a Supreme Court order, in Noida, on Friday, 26 August 2022.
(Photo: PTI)
In a one-of-a kind demolition, Noida’s Supertech Twin Towers will be razed to rubble, on Sunday, 28 August, at 2.30 pm, amid heightened security. People residing in the adjoining societies have already evacuated their homes.
The demolition, which will take just about nine seconds using 3,700 kg of explosives, will result in 54,000 tonnes of debris, raise noise levels up to 150 db, and lead to the formation of dust clouds of up to 4 km, as a total of 915 residential flats, and 21 shops will be razed to the ground.
To manage traffic on Sunday, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be closed from 2:15 pm to 2:45 pm.
"The roads around the twin towers will be sealed at 7 am on Sunday," Noida's Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Ganesh Shankar Shah, told NDTV.
Additionally, according to a press statement by the Noida police, "during the demolition of the two towers, for the safety of the general public and smooth traffic arrangements, the Traffic Police Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar will arrange for contingency road with parking for reporting restrictions on some routes."
For example, with respect to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the traffic will be diverted from the Mahamaya flyover towards Sector 37. The vehicles will go towards their destination via City Centre, Sector 71.
The traffic from Greater Noida to Noida/Delhi will be diverted from Pari Chowk to Surajpur, and routed via Surajpur, Yamaha, Phase-2, or Bisrakh, Kisan Chowk.
A green corridor has been established to attend to any emergency situation, reported ANI, citing the DCP (Traffic). “Traffic diversion plans are being implemented in the area,” he added.
The expressway will be opened half an hour after the blast, once the dust has settled.
Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering, along with their South African partner firm Jet Demolitions, are responsible for the demolition.
