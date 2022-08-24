Supertech Twin Towers Demolition: ‘No Fly Zone’ for Drones in Noida on 28 August

"The exclusion zone will include an area of 450 metres in front side of the twin towers overseeing a road and a city park. On the other sides of the towers, the exclusion zone will be till 250 metres,” Gautam Buddh Nagar's Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Ram Badan Singh told PTI.

"The exclusion zone will be a 'no fly zone' for drones. However, drones could be used beyond the exclusion zone but for that a permission would be required from the local police well in advance,” Singh said.

The exclusion zone also includes a patch of Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, where vehicular traffic would remain halted from 2.15 pm to 2.45 pm on 28 August, he said.

The measures are being taken as safety precaution, according to officials, who said around 3,700 kilograms of explosives has been rigged into the skeletal structures of the twin towers for implosion.