Twin Towers Demolition: 'All Packed, Doors Sealed, We're Ready To Evacuate'

Supertech twin towers to demolish on 28 August.
(Image courtesy: Altered by The Quint)
With less than 24 hours left for the demolition of the Supertech twin towers in Noida's Sector 93A, residents like me are preparing to evacuate our homes in neighbouring buildings.
I am a resident of ATS Green Village and along with my family, I will be leaving to go to my relative's place on Sunday morning, 28 August.
We have covered our air-conditioners from outside so that the dust doesn't get collected there, and we have also covered our televisions safely in the house.
Balconies in our society have been taped to brace for the impact of the explosion.
Even though the authorities have told us that we can return by Sunday evening, if all goes well, my family and I are planning to be back by Monday as we are not sure what the situation will be.
We are worried about the damage that could happen to our society because of the vibrations as a result of the demolition. I just hope everything goes well and we all are back here safely.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
