Supertech Twin Towers in Noida Razed to Ground in Controlled Demolition

The demolition was conducted at 2.30 pm on Sunday in pursuance of a Supreme Court order.
With over 3,700 kg explosives, the illegal Supertech Twin Towers in Noida were razed down in a matter of seconds on Sunday, 28 August. The 100-metre-tall structures, the tallest structures yet in India to be demolished, were reduced to rubble using the waterfall implosion technique.
The demolition was conducted at 2.30 pm on Sunday in pursuance of a Supreme Court order that found their construction within the Emerald Court society premises in violation of norms.
Only six people, including three foreign experts, Indian blaster Chetan Dutta, a police officer, and a project manager were allowed to stay within the exclusion zone.
Explaining the process of the demolition before it was conducted, one of the Edifice executives said that first, all the explosives would blast in a series from the bottom floor to the top in 8-9 seconds, and then the buildings would take another 4-5 seconds to come down, with the whole event taking place under 15 seconds.
Around 5,000 residents of the two housing societies near Supertech twin towers were evacuated early on Sunday morning.
Moreover, cooking gas and power supply lines were also discontinued in the two societies in Sector 93A.
Besides the residents, their vehicles, and pets were also moved out, an official overseeing the demolition told news agency PTI.
Edifice Engineering has assured residents of the adjoining societies that there will be no damage to their homes except for chances of "cosmetic cracks" on the outer paint and plasters of some structures.
