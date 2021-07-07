Denied Reservation, Tamil Nadu Rank Holder Works as Cattle Herder

U Chandran was going to be the first of his eleven siblings and the first in all of the Sundaipodu village to become a graduate. However, the 22-year old continues to live in a hut in Bargur in Tamil Nadu’s Erode, in poor living conditions, with no proper roads and network connectivity.



In 2019, Chandran was confident of getting a seat for the Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry course, offered by Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS). He had scored 444 marks out of 600, studying Agriculture Practices, a vocational discipline, in a government school in Gobichettipalayam. He belongs to the Cholagar tribal community.

Chandran, however, did not get a seat in TANUVAS, even though he had secured the first rank among all the vocational stream candidates in the Scheduled Tribe category in Tamil Nadu and his position was at 146, as per the college rank list.

Here's a look into his struggle to get an education.