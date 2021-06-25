The Quint Impact: Vaccine Drive Held for Gypsy Narikuravars in TN

On 19 June 2021, in a story titled 'No COVID-19 Testing, Vaccines for Gypsy Narikuravars in Tamil Nadu', The Quint showed how the indigenous nomadic tribes, living in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur, have not been provided with basic amenities during the coronavirus pandemic. The municipal corporation officials had come to test the people here for COVID only during the first wave of the pandemic, in 2020. No vaccination camps had been conducted and this had accelerated their fears.

As soon as the story was published, Dr Alby John, Collector of Tiruvallur took note of the issue. On 24 June, his team conducted a vaccination drive in the hamlet.