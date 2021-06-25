The Quint Impact: Vaccine Drive Held for Gypsy Narikuravars in TN

The Tiruvallur Collector has assured to look into all the issues highlighted in The Quint's story on Narikuravars.
(Photo Courtesy: Smitha TK/ The Quint)
On 19 June 2021, in a story titled 'No COVID-19 Testing, Vaccines for Gypsy Narikuravars in Tamil Nadu', The Quint showed how the indigenous nomadic tribes, living in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur, have not been provided with basic amenities during the coronavirus pandemic. The municipal corporation officials had come to test the people here for COVID only during the first wave of the pandemic, in 2020. No vaccination camps had been conducted and this had accelerated their fears.
As soon as the story was published, Dr Alby John, Collector of Tiruvallur took note of the issue. On 24 June, his team conducted a vaccination drive in the hamlet.
"On the first day, when my team visited the community, nobody came forward. On the next day, one or two persons got vaccinated. They have now told us to come on Tuesday, and have agreed to get vaccinated," Dr John told The Quint.
The people here are hesitant to take the COVID vaccine because they fear that it could cause instant death.
Many children in the community have dropped out of school and are being forced to work due to the lockdown.
Prasanth, who lives in Kalaignar Nagar told The Quint, "Yes they did come but we are still scared. What if we die? It is not necessary that I should survive after the vaccine just because you did. We are worried. Our bigger concern is actually the hygiene of the place we live in. Also, the government could help us with our daily needs."
Vaccine hesitancy is not the only problem here. The Naikuravars said that their livelihoods have come to a halt due to the lockdown.
During the second wave of the pandemic, they said, they had received provisions only twice and have not been able to afford three meals a day.
The families here said that they have not been able to manage even daily household expenses.
“We were focussing more on the medical sector during this second wave of the pandemic. But we will look into this and provide them with basic provisions and other essentials," Dr John assured.
Lack of hygiene is a huge problem in the area.
The Narikuravars had told The Quint that no corporation official or health inspector had visited their locality to provide basic amenities. The Collector assured that he will send a team of officials at the earliest.
A sewage stream, overflowing with garbage, flows adjacent to their homes.
Another prominent issue in the community is a sewage stream, overflowing with garbage, that is flowing adjacent to their homes. There have been several dengue cases in the last few years and the families here said at least one person in every family has a respiratory illness.
The local administration said they will look into this at the earliest.
Published: 25 Jun 2021,02:51 PM IST