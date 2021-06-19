Custodial Deaths in TN: 1 Year On, Wait for Justice Continues

Jeyaraj's wife, Selvarani, left Sathankulam in August 2020 is now living with her daughter, Persis in Puliangudi in the neighbouring Tenkasi district.



Persis relocated from Vijayawada to Puliangudi after the Tamil Nadu government gave her a job.

Ravi, Beniks' close friend, who stood outside the police station on the fateful night told The Quint, "There isn't a day that goes by when I don't think of him. Benny was such a good man and a friend that I can't believe we have managed a year without him."

"One year? Their faces are still fresh in my mind and also their cries. Can't believe it has been a year," said another friend of Beniks to The Quint.

Family and friends of the duo are planning to conduct a prayer meeting on 22 June.