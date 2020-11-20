No Coaching, Cracked NEET at One Go: TN Girls Get MBBS Admission

Two girls from Coimbatore who had studied in a government school in rural Coimbatore and cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 in their first attempt without attending any special coaching, received their admission letters in Tamil Nadu medical counselling on Thursday. While S Ramya got a seat in PSG Institute of Medical Sciences, Coimbatore, P Bistis Prisca received her admission letter to study in Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College and Hospital, Perambalur.

S Ramya scored 145 marks in NEET and is third rank holder in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. Bistis scored 167 in NEET 2020 and is the 73rd rank holder in the Scheduled Castes (SC) category as per the rank list released by the government of Tamil Nadu.

Both the students secured admissions for MBBS under the 7.5% quota reserved for students who studied in government schools, recently announced by the Chief Minister.

“I had hoped to get into PSG college only and I am very happy to have gotten my admission letter also today. They have told me to confirm my admission in person by tomorrow 4 pm in the college,” an elated Ramya told TNM. Speaking to TNM. Prabakaran, father of Bistis Prisca said that the arrangements for the students and parents visiting Nehru Indoor stadium were made well.

“They have not yet informed anything about the fees. I think we will know once we go to the college tomorrow. They have told us also to confirm the seat by tomorrow 4 pm at the college.” P Bistis Prisca

According to reports, both Ramya and Bistis completed their class 12 at the Government Girls Higher Secondary school in Velliangadu, Coimbatore and attempted NEET for the first time in 2020. Both these students did not attend any coaching classes and solely prepared for the test using the textbooks they studied in their higher secondary classes.

They had also practised for the test by solving sample test papers issued by the state government for this purpose in their school.