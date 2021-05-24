‘Taught in a Towel’: Students Accuse TN Prof of Serial Sex Abuse

On 21 May 25-year-old Ria* (name changed) who works as a psychologist was forced to relive traumatic experiences of sexual abuse she had faced as a teenager, when a series of social media posts appeared on her phone screen.

Several students of a top school in Chennai, Tamil Nadu had on Sunday, 23 May, shared allegations of sexual harassment against a male teacher in his 50s, who teaches the subject Accounts and Business Studies for XI and XII grade students.



After a lot of uproar on social media, the school issued an order of suspension to the teacher on Monday evening. “Some very serious allegations of misconduct have been alleged against you and the same has come to the knowledge of the management through social media. Pending further enquiry into your conduct, without prejudice, you are under suspension with immediate effect,” read the letter addressed to the teacher.