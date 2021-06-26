Plagued by Malnutrition, Tribals of Jawadhi Hills at Risk of COVID

There are only three public health centres in the 80-kilometre stretch of the hills. With only eight medical officers and a few other technical staff, these centres are burdened with many cases.



During the pandemic, these centres worked as first line treatment centres for COVID. So a person who requires an oxygen bed will have to travel for 80 to 100kms to Tiruvannamalai or Vellore.



Most villages are completely cut off and do not have concrete roads to reach them. There are three ambulances in the area, which the doctors use to visit villages and set up camps.



The worrying factor is that there are several other issues that plague Jawadhi hills. The infant and maternal mortality rate is five times the national average. Anaemia and lack of healthcare facilities has resulted in home delivery of babies. Over 70 percent of the babies that are born are underweight, below 2.5 kilograms.



More than 70 percent of the adults have venereal diseases. Communicable diseases like diarrhoea, jaundice, typhoid, sexual diseases, tuberculosis, and HIV/AIDS are quite prevalent due to poor hygiene and sanitation.



“There are a lot of typhoid cases reported here. We have observed that those who've got typhoid are more vulnerable to COVID,” said DAR Balachandran.