TN Govt is Right To Employ Women Priests, a Tamil Priestess Says

Kalaiarasi Natarajan and her team of women priests pose for a photograph after performing pooja at their temple.
(Image: Kamran Akhter\The Quint)
Kalaiarasi Natarajan never had a social circle. She was always at home in Gandarvakkottai near Thanjavur, reading books on spirituality and Tamil literature. Even after marriage and five children, she would forgo her sleep and spend long hours at night to keep her “connection with the Gods” intact.
Enamoured by Shaiva Siddhanta in her 40s, her life goal, ever since, has been to perform poojas at big temples like – Sri Tiruvannamalai temple and Sri Kapaleeswarar temple – in Tamil Nadu. However, women till recently were not officially allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum of temples.
This is set to change, as the Tamil Nadu government has decided to pave the way for women trained in Agama Sastra to be appointed as priests in temples managed by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) department.
What does this mean for women who have been yearning to be priests?
Kalaiarasi Natarajan, a 76-year-old woman, who runs an ‘all-women’ yet unrecognised temple, thinks it is the first step towards emancipation.
Natarajan at her Avadi house, sitting amid a pile of spiritual books that she has carefully preserved over the years.
In Tamil Nadu, although scores of women have been working as priests at rural temples that have sub-cultural deities like Lord Karuppannaswami, Mariamma, and Sudalai Madan, they are not allowed as priests at other temples which perform strict Agama practices; where Brahmin men are priests. Through veda pathashalas, that teach vedas and agamas to children, priesthood in these temples have always rested with the Brahmins.
Kalaiarasi Natarajan
Her father Marudha Muthu who made a living out of farming and a jewellery shop was also a Tamil scholar and devotee of Lord Muruga. He introduced her to spirituality at a young age.
She did her schooling at a government school till Class VIII. Back then, she says, girls were not allowed to go to school after they attained puberty. Her “studies”, however, continued even after she entered menstruating age, as she read Tamil literature and books on Gods. “In fact, I never went out to make friends,” she said. Spirituality was her relief.
At the age of 15, she got married to her maternal uncle T Natarajan, who was a machine operator at a cycle manufacturing company. Influenced by her husband, Kalaiarasi dabbled with politics as she first supported the Congress, then Janata Party and later Janata Dal.
However, in 1994, when Natarajan learnt Shaiva Siddantha at a unit of Thiruaavaduthurai Adinam in West Mambalam, a world opened up for her.
Natarajan performs pooja for the temple deity, decorated with rice and grapes
Ever since, Natarajan, has been striving hard to break the existing patriarchal notions. She has been encouraging women to do poojas in temples.
Natarajan also began heading an organisation called Tamil Saiva Peravai, to propagate her spiritual ideology. She now runs a small temple called Tamil Saiva Peruman Thirukovil, which is located four kilometres away from her house in Avadi, Chennai. The temple only has a couple of shrines, built over a platform and a temporary roof. It situated in a corner of an open plot.
“We got the temple’s principal deity, a swayambhu lingam (believed to have self-manifested). So, we built a small platform for it. And I began performing pooja,” Natarajan said. After watching her, a dozen other women including her daughter, Madumitha, joined Natarajan’s effort. Now they are a self-sufficient spiritual community of women. However, Natarajan says they need the government’s help in constructing a roof and other essentials for the temple.
Every year, at least 24 different poojas take place at the temple, including Shivaratri, Guru poojai, Masi maga vizha and Pradhosha pooja. “We all pitch in Rs 100 or Rs 200, every month for temple expenses,” she explained. She added that hundreds of people from across the state also drop in at the temple during big poojas like Shivaratri.
Now, Natarajan and other women priests at the temple, want to take up the offer which the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government has extended. The DMK, a Dravidian party that has been in principle supporting the democratisation of temples since its inception, is on the right track, Natarajan thinks.
However, she is not very happy with women priests being restricted to only small temples.
Her demand may not be fulfilled soon, now that strong opposition against priesthood for women has come up from different quarters.
Representatives of Akila Indiya Aadhisaiva Sivacharyargal Seva Sangam, Chennai on Friday 18 June, submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister MK Stalin, urging him to reconsider the statement issued by the HR&CE. The ‘archaka’ association said that the announcement has shocked their community. Several other priests and vedic experts have also been vehemently opposing the move.
Madumitha, Natarajan’s daughter performs and abhishekam for the temple diety
In an attempt to reinforce women’s domestic role, V Vasudevan, a vedic expert and Sanskrit teacher at a Chennai school said, "In vedas, women are called Grihini which means one who takes care of the household. So, they cannot become priests".
Those opposing the move, also stigmatised women of menstruating age.
Rubbishing the claims, Natarajan said, "Menstruation is a biological process. Menstrual blood is similar to any other human waste, like urine or sweat.
The decorated goddess at Natarajan's temple
Dr Nallur S Saravanan, professor and head of Shaiva Siddantha department at University of Madras, Chennai said that the tradition of restricting women’s temple entry during menstruation reinforces patriarchal norms. Tamil society is one that stresses on equality and gives more importance to women, he said.
As for vedas affecting women’s uterus, Dr Saravanan said, "We say Sanskrit is not the language of God."
So far, the Tamil Nadu government has not called for applications from women who are interested in the job. Will there be a change in the temples' spiritual fabric? Natarajan remains hopeful.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 29 Jun 2021,05:03 PM IST