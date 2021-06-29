TN Govt is Right To Employ Women Priests, a Tamil Priestess Says

Kalaiarasi Natarajan never had a social circle. She was always at home in Gandarvakkottai near Thanjavur, reading books on spirituality and Tamil literature. Even after marriage and five children, she would forgo her sleep and spend long hours at night to keep her “connection with the Gods” intact.

Enamoured by Shaiva Siddhanta in her 40s, her life goal, ever since, has been to perform poojas at big temples like – Sri Tiruvannamalai temple and Sri Kapaleeswarar temple – in Tamil Nadu. However, women till recently were not officially allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum of temples.