Governor Not Sending NEET Bill to President Is an Insult to People: CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has said that Governor RN Ravi not forwarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exemption bill to the president is an act of insulting the people. He also said on Monday, 18 April, that an all-party meeting will be called later, if needed, after looking at the steps taken by the governor in forwarding the NEET exemption bill to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Earlier, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies – the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) – had not attended the ‘at home reception’ hosted by Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi at his residence on 14 April, on the occasion of Tamil New Year.

Later, referring to the decision to boycott the event, Stalin had said that it would be inappropriate to attend the event hosted at Raj Bhavan, where the collective will of the society, as well as the state Legislative Assembly, have not been given due regard.