Governor Not Sending NEET Bill to President Is an Insult to People: CM Stalin

The TN Assembly, seeking exemption for the state from NEET, had passed a bill to that effect.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has said that Governor RN Ravi not forwarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exemption bill to the president is an act of insulting the people. He also said on Monday, 18 April, that an all-party meeting will be called later, if needed, after looking at the steps taken by the governor in forwarding the NEET exemption bill to President Ram Nath Kovind.
Earlier, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies – the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) – had not attended the ‘at home reception’ hosted by Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi at his residence on 14 April, on the occasion of Tamil New Year.
Later, referring to the decision to boycott the event, Stalin had said that it would be inappropriate to attend the event hosted at Raj Bhavan, where the collective will of the society, as well as the state Legislative Assembly, have not been given due regard.
Stalin said as per media reports, the governor will be forwarding the bill to the president.
NEET is the common entrance test for admissions to medical colleges.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly had re-adopted the bill against NEET after it had been returned by Governor RN Ravi. In February this year, the governor had returned the bill on the grounds that it was against the interests of students in the state, especially those from rural areas and economically poor backgrounds.
On boycotting the tea party hosted by Ravi, the chief minister said participating in the tea party would be an insult to about 7.5 crore people of the state as the NEET exemption bill is the reflection of people's views. Stalin said that the bill was lying in the governor's office without any attention.
"He is a nice person to be with. He gives us immense respect. And as a Governor we are also giving the necessary respect to that position," Stalin had said.
"It is also disrespecting the people of Tamil Nadu," Stalin added.
