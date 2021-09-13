ADVERTISEMENT

MK Stalin Introduces Bill in TN Assembly Seeking Permanent Exemption From NEET

This comes after a 20-year-old boy died by suicide in Tamil Nadu's Salem, hours before he was to appear for NEET.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday, 13 September, introduced a bill in the state assembly seeking permanent exemption from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

This comes after a 20-year-old student died by suicide in Tamil Nadu's Salem district, hours before he was scheduled to appear for NEET.

On Monday, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) staged a walkout from the Assembly, with Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami saying that they were not provided an opportunity to discuss the student's suicide.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)

