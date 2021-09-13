Explained: Why Did Tamil Nadu Assembly Pass Bill Exempting the State from NEET?

In 2021, the number of students applying for NEET from Tamil Nadu dropped by 7 percent compared to the previous year.

From 1,21,617 applicants for NEET-2020, the number came down to 1,12,617 for NEET-2021, according to National Testing Agency’s registration data. Experts say, the drop was caused by the delay in conducting the exam and upping of cut-off marks.

The results of a public opinion survey in July 2021 on the topic, ‘Does Tamil Nadu require NEET?’ by Kalvi Pathukappu Kootamaippu (Education Protection Federation), revealed that almost 90 percent of respondents thought the state does not need the exam.



Of the 42,834 people, including parents, teachers, and students, who participated in the poll 87.1 percent had said that TN students were adversely affected by NEET. In the same poll, 86.9 percent had vouched that competitive examinations drive students to suicide.