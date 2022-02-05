Anti-NEET Bill: Stalin Convenes All-Party Meet, BJP & AIADMK Skip

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday convened an all-party meeting after state governor RN Ravi returned a Bill that would exempt students from appearing for NEET (National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test).

"I met the governor over NEET exam issue... I appealed to PM in a virtual meeting when he opened 11 new medical colleges. Now the governor, after keeping our bill on his desk for 143 days, sent it back," he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) are boycotting the meeting. Both are part of the National Democratic Alliance.

"It is the demand of 8 crore people to give exemption from NEET exam, passed unanimously in the state Assembly. I ask you all, representatives of political parties, to give your valuable feedback in today's all party meeting," he said.