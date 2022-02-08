In a Historic Move, NEET Bill Passed Unanimously Again in TN Assembly

In a historic move, the Tamil Nadu government unanimously passed the bill against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on Tuesday, 8 January, after it was reintroduced in the state Assembly.

The resolution piloted by Chief Minister M K Stalin, was adopted amid thumping of desks.

This is the first time in the history of the state legislature that the house readopted the same draft of the bill.

The state government called for a special sitting at Fort St George on Tuesday. The bill sought exemption for the students from the state from the NEET examination and that admission of students to medical colleges will be on the basis of their class 12 scores.

On 3 February, the Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi had returned the bill saying, "It is against the interests of the students, especially the rural and economically poor students of the state."

The MLAs of all parties, barring four members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who walked out, backed the bill.