Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

"Some readers want to know if they should abandon their conventional prudent investments in fixed deposits that yield hardly 6% interest, and plunge into unicorns. Yes, they all know that investing in IPOs of new companies is a high risk, high-gain business, and that new shares can soar but sink too. So far, the average gain of shares after IPOs in 2021 has been 31%, but some have fallen well below the IPO price. A modest quantity of shares in each IPO are reserved for retail investors like you and me, as distinct from the big institutions that bid for hundreds of crores worth of shares. Many small investors apply under the retail quota, and with luck get a small allotment of say 100 shares, and sell that at a good profit within weeks. They then deploy their profits in new IPOs that hit the market month after month. That has proved a reasonably safe way of making decent profits. But what they make is peanuts compared with those who invested early and stayed invested through thick and thin in Facebook or Amazon, or in Infosys and TCS, and are now worth a hundred crores or more. People remember the dot.com boom of the late 1990s when the public plunged crazily into IT shares, selling the family silver and all else to keep buying even when markets fell, convinced that things would ultimately turn up. A few survived triumphantly. but lakhs of small investors went bust."

Swaminathan Aiyar in The Times Of India