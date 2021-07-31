Jharkhand Govt Recommends CBI Probe Into Dhanbad Judge's Death

Issuing a notice to all states, the apex court said it was taking note of the attacks on judicial officers and the legal fraternity across the country, while also pointing out that the Jharkhand High Court will keep monitoring the probe into the death of the additional district judge, news agency PTI reported.

Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up under Additional Director General of Police (ADG) to probe the death of the judge.

Two suspects – including the driver of the vehicle, Lakhan Verma, and his associate, Rahul Verma – had been arrested.

The family of the judge, on the other hand, had called his death a "planned murder" and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.