Jharkhand Govt Recommends CBI Probe Into Dhanbad Judge's Death
Additional District Judge Uttam Anand died on 28 July in what was initially thought to have been an accident.
The Jharkhand government on Saturday, 31 July, recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Additional District Judge Uttam Anand.
The judge was killed on 28 July in what was initially thought to have been an accident in Jharkhand's Dhanbad. The deceased, who was hit by a tempo, while jogging near the Randhir Verma Chowk in the city, is now suspected to have been murdered.
On Friday, a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana took suo motu cognisance of the death of the Jharkhand judge, and asked the state chief secretary and the police chief to submit a report on the progress of the investigation within one week.
Family Says 'Planned Murder'
Issuing a notice to all states, the apex court said it was taking note of the attacks on judicial officers and the legal fraternity across the country, while also pointing out that the Jharkhand High Court will keep monitoring the probe into the death of the additional district judge, news agency PTI reported.
Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up under Additional Director General of Police (ADG) to probe the death of the judge.
Two suspects – including the driver of the vehicle, Lakhan Verma, and his associate, Rahul Verma – had been arrested.
The family of the judge, on the other hand, had called his death a "planned murder" and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.
